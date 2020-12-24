Tampa Bay church gets creative to keep members safe during Christmas services

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Indian Rocks Baptist Church is always packed during a normal year. But, 2020 has been anything but normal.

With four thousand members in the congregation, this longtime, local place of worship has had been a staple in the community since 1958. This year, those who attend services here knew the beloved landscape they loved would look different during the pandemic.

Their church, like so many others, was closed during the lockdown.

Then, in June, the doors opened once again, according to church leaders. But, the reopening carried with it rules and regulations to keep congregation members safe.

So, during a pandemic, how do you hold your most popular, packed services of the year? How do you make sure your members are safe while they worship?

You hire a professional.

Church leaders say they didn’t want to leave anything to chance, so they hired a ticket agency to space to out the seats in the church’s vast auditorium, leaving no room for error – all while promising social distancing for parishioners.

In order to offset the cost of hiring help during the pandemic, Pastor Tim Ferguson says each church member was required to have a ticket which carried a $2 service fee.

Church members say they were happy to pay it.

Longtime member, Jerry Nichols and his wife, were thrilled to be at church on Christmas Eve-Eve.

“They had a ticketed event so they could make sure everybody could be spaced apart in the right distance because these are always packed services for Christmas Eve and whatnot,” he said. “I’m happy to be here, where else would I be?”

Those who call this church home tell us, it’s simple – $2 is a small price to pay for safety, health, and protection. They’re glad the church took extra steps this year.

“It’s about faith. It’s what we rely on, trust in, I think going to church is the most important thing in our life,” said Pastor Tim Ferguson.

There are two more services, both on Christmas Eve, at Indian Rocks Baptist Church.

One is at 4 p.m. on Thursday, and it is already sold out for tickets.

The next service is at 7 p.m. and seats are available.

For tickets for the Christmas Eve Candlelight at Indian Rocks, visit the church’s website.