TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay area café has made Yelp’s list of top 100 dog-friendly restaurants in the United States.

Sweet Sage Café & Boutique in North Redington Beach came in at number 14 on the list, the only location in the Tampa Bay area to be named.

“This beach-adjacent café feels like a vacation spot for dogs and humans alike, with its gazebos, flowers, artwork, and thatched umbrellas,” the Yelp post reads.

Dog-friendly features of Sweet Sage Café & Boutique mentioned by Yelp include the dog menu and bottled water for pups who are “too fancy” for free tap water.

Those popular menu options include the “Mutt Luff,” which is four ounces of ground steak, “Snoopie Soufflé,” a dish of scrambled eggs and cheese and “Cold Nose,” which is yogurt and whipped cream.

To compile the list, Yelp searched for eateries that “roll out the red carpet for pups,” which included locations that give away free treats, water bowls, have special menus, patios or a collection of dog toys.

The restaurant has four-and-a-half stars out of five on Yelp, with 645 reviews.

The top five locations on Yelp’s list were: