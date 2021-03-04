Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce to hold 5 job fairs for beach businesses

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce will be holding five upcoming job fairs.

Beach businesses are looking for staff to fill virtually every position from housekeeping, hostesses, cooks, and front desk personnel.

The job fairs will be held at two locations on the following dates:

Monday, March 8 from noon to 2 p.m. Boca Ciega Ballroom at the St. Pete Beach Community Center, located at 7701 Boca Ciega Drive, St. Pete Beach, Florida 33706

Monday, March 8 from noon to 2 p.m. City Centre Room at Madeira Beach City Hall, located at 300 Municipal Drive, Madeira Beach, Florida 33708

Wednesday, March 10 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Boca Ciega Ballroom at the St. Pete Beach Community Center, located at 7701 Boca Ciega Drive, St. Pete Beach, Florida 33706

Wednesday, March 10 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. City Centre Room at Madeira Beach City Hall, located at 300 Municipal Drive, Madeira Beach, Florida 33708

Wednesday, March 10 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Belleair Beach Community Center, located at 444 Causeway Boulevard, Belleair Beach, Florida 33786

Thursday, March 11 from noon to 2 p.m. Treasure Island Community Center, located at 154 106th Avenue, Treasure Island, Florida 33706



Applicants will get to meet a variety of businesses from Tampa Bay beaches and should

bring a mask and multiple resumes.

Businesses are offering incentives for new hires like bonuses and ride-sharing gift cards.

To learn more about who is hiring visit www.TampaBayBeaches.com or for more information, please contact Robin Miller at info@tampabaybeaches.com.