Tampa Bay artists to teach families ceramics at Outdoor Pottery Fair this weekend

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — More than 50 clay artists will teach families all about the world of pottery in St. Petersburg on Saturday.

The Morean Center for Clay is hosting the Outdoor Pottery Fair where visitors will get the opportunity to watch demonstrations of the Raku kiln as well as soda and gas firings.

“When I was introduced to clay and found out I could get an education in it, it quickly changed the course of my life and now it’s been 10 years since I was first introduced to clay,” Morean Center for Clay Manager Kodi Thompson said.

Thompson is part of the group of clay artists that will show families different ceramic activities this weekend. There will also be a scavenger hunt for children to participate in.

“To be able to see that joy of the kids when they’re playing with mud, it’s just an amazing experience and it’s something I would love to see change other kids’ lives, ” Thompson said.

The pottery fair is on Mar. 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Morean Center for Clay in St. Pete. The event is free and open to anyone who would like to attend.

Masks are required to attend and additional COVID-19 precautions will be put in place.