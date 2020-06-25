Tampa Bay area soldier dies in non-combat related incident in Jordan

The American flag flies at half staff in front of the The Ride of Steel roller coaster at Darien Lake Theme Park Resort, in Darien N.Y., Tuesday, July 12, 2011. Sgt. James Hackemer, a U.S. Army veteran who lost his legs while deployed in Iraq, was thrown from the 200-foot-tall roller coaster at the upstate theme park on Friday, July 8, 2011 and was killed. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay area solider has died while serving in Jordan.

According to the Department of Defense, Spc. Nick Bravo Regules, 20, from Largo, Florida, died June 23 while supporting operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, from a non-combat-related incident.

The incident is currently under investigation.

The goal of the operation is to “work by, with and through regional partners to militarily defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, or ISIS, in order to enable whole-of-coalition governmental actions to increase regional stability,” according to the DoD’s website.

Regules was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 11th ADA Brigade, Fort Bliss, Texas.

