Tampa Bay area reacts to other cities working to defund police departments

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – As the city council in Minneapolis vows to defund and dismantle the police department, there is a call by congressional Democrats to change policing in America.

Democratic lawmakers knelt silently for eight minutes on Monday to remember George Floyd. They then unveiled new police reform legislation, including bans on choke-holds and no-knock warrants and a national database to track police misconduct.

At the White House, President Donald Trump tweeted out, “law and order, not defund and abolish police.”

Seattle’s police chief said she supports more funding for social services, but added police will always be needed.

“This whole notion of eliminating the police or defunding them is, it’s not rational. Not helpful. I go back to it’s a bunch of political rhetoric,” said Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri on Monday, when asked what he thought.

He said he strongly opposes the move made by Minneapolis city council members.

“A world without law enforcement would be ugly and unsafe. You got a whole bunch of bad people that want to do bad things to others. That’s just a fact of life,” said Sheriff Gualtieri.

The NAACP of St. Pete said it’s not in favor of defunding local police, either.

“The only other potential alternative I’m aware of is some sort of privatization and I think the moment we start privatizing law enforcement it will be a bad thing for all of us,” said NAACP St.Pete President Maria Scruggs.

However, 8 On Your Side spoke with some who are working to do just that in the Tampa Bay area.

One of the leaders of the African People’s Socialist Party, also known as Uhuru Movement, said defunding police would be productive.

“We’re seeing what a world with law enforcement looks like right now. It looks like the murders of George Floyd, it looks like gentrification in the south side of St. Petersburg,” said Akile Anai.

8 On Your Side asked USF Professor of Political Science and Public Administration, J. Edwin Benton, what would happen if a city like St. Petersburg were to disband or defund its police department. His response stated the following:

The simple answer is that anarchy and lawlessness would rein, unless some other law enforcement agency or ad hoc citizen “enforcement” groups formed (probably unsupervised and unaccountable) were formed to fill the void to “keep the peace,” “enforce laws,” “mediate disputes,” and “protect citizens and businesses.” Unfortunately, “enforcement” voluntary groups would likely turn into vigilante groups with unlimited authority and discretion to “carry out the law.” Many centuries ago, civil societies created what they called “a necessary evil”–government to insure justice, equal treatment, security, tranquility, codified standards and expectations for the governed and the government alike. While government (or police departments) may be disliked and even despised, both are a better alternative to the rule of utter discretion, chaos, anarchy, despotism, and terror. I could conclude that the talk of disbanding of police departments is ludicrous and “half-baked.” USF Professor of Political Science and Public Administration, J. Edwin Benton

We asked the St. Pete police chief if he was concerned about their department being defunded.

“My job is to run the police department to make sure officers and citizens are safe, the defunding…that’s the mayor and city council issue” said Chief Anthony Holloway.

8 On Your Side reached out to Mayor Rick Kriseman and city council members for their reaction, but all were unavailable for comment.

On Monday, Chief Holloway did announce a policy revision in an effort to make changes and increase transparency.

Chief Holloway said they’re adding a line to their orders that reads: “Officers have a duty to intervene to prevent or stop wrong-doing by another officer when it is safe and reasonable to do so.”

“Again, they have been doing this, but I want to make sure the officers understand to intervene because that’s what the citizens are asking us to do, so we will do that,” said Chief Holloway.

For details about how to reach out to officers in your community to make a positive change, St. Pete police officials recommend you reach out to your local neighborhood association to express your concerns and/or have a conversation with your local community officers.