CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Inside Temple B’Nai Isreal in Clearwater, Jewish people gathered for a prayer vigil in support of Isreal amid the ongoing attacks by Hamas.

“We’re just here to show our support and love for the state of Israel, and pray for peace,” Rabbi Joshua Lobel said.

The White House now says 11 Americans are among the hundreds killed amid the attacks by Hamas and retaliatory strikes by Israel.

The Israeli Prime Minister vowed to defeat Hamas.

“We have always known what Hamas has been, and now the whole world knows,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an address Monday.

“I have family there, frankly as a result of the Holocuast,” said Michael Igel, the board chair of the Florida Holocaust Museum.

“When you see the largest massacre of Jews since the holocaust, and you worry about your family, there’s a lot of fear,” he said.” You worry about just being a Jew. So there’s fear, tremendous sadness, but there’s also resolve.”

“It’s going to be a very difficult time, very challenging. We just pray for a peaceful resolution so that both peoples can live in peace and security,” Lobel added.