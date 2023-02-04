ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The state of Florida education continues to be a hot topic in the the Tampa Bay area.

Saturday, teachers, parents, lawmakers, librarians all came together to make their voices heard.

Representative Michele Rayner-Goolsby went to the community Saturday, hosting a round table discussion regarding issues currently facing teachers, students, parents and administrators in St. Petersburg.

“We’re going to put the power back in your hands,” she said. “We’re going to talk about messaging.”

“We’re going to talk about narrative,” she continued. “Y’all are creating it.”

“Many of you have heard about the district’s removal of ‘The Bluest Eyes’,” said Pinellas County School Board member Caprice Edmond.

From book banning to curriculum concerns, community members made their voices heard. They said there are real problems happening in schools, not only across the state, but right here in Pinellas County.

“This is something in my 22nd year as a librarian I’ve never had to face before,” said Pinellas County school librarian Ginger Bringle.

Their main message? Don’t stay silent.

“Whether you are writing emails, calling, showing up at school board meetings, organizing outside of school board meetings, your voice is appreciated and is very much important,” Edmond said.