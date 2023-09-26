TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you are planning to travel this year, you might want to choose to have a staycation instead. Two Florida cities ranked on Forbes’ list of the top 20 best places to travel in 2023.

One of the cities ranked was St. Petersburg. The city made the list for its top-rated beaches and booming arts and culture scene.

“St. Pete presents one of Florida’s best mixes of a cool and lively urban downtown with beautiful beaches right nearby,” travel writer Terry Ward said. “The town is known for its art scene—from the murals everywhere to Salvador Dali and Renaissance masterworks in museums—but it remains delightfully casual and approachable at every level, too.”

Destin-Fort Walton Beach also made Forbes’ list of the best places to travel.

Forbes said the area is family-friendly and offers near-perfect weather year-round. Travelers can take a trip to spots like Lulu’s (owned by Jimmy Buffett’s little sister Lucy), Rockin Tacos and Brotula’s Seafood House to get a taste of the area’s gulf-to-table scene.

“Destin truly is a Florida hidden gem, and you’ll be so glad you discovered it,” said Kate Schweitzer, travel writer.

Here is the full list of Forbes’ best places to travel in 2023.

Phoenix, Arizona Central Coast, California San Francisco, California Vail, Colorado Bailey, Colorado Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida St. Pete, Florida Savannah, Georgia Portland, Maine Traverse City, Michigan Mississippi Kansas City, Missouri Atlantic City, New Jersey Niagara Falls, New York Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Portland, Oregon Puerto Rico South County, Rhode Island South Dakota Woodstock, Vermont

To learn more about Forbes’ travel list, click here.