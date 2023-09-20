TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay area city was recently named one of the best “off-the-beaten-path destinations in the United States.

Trips to Discover added Tarpon Springs to its list of hidden gem vacation destinations.

The report said the “Sponge Capital of the World” is ideal for escaping the crowds in cities like Orlando, Palm Beach and Miami. Trips to Discover said the city has the largest Greek-American population in the country.

“This charming Florida town is listed on the National Register of Historic Places with its brick streets, specialty shops, antique stores, and art galleries housed in 19th-century buildings,” Trips to Discover said.

Many of the restaurants at the Sponge Docks feature authentic Greek dishes like souvlaki, according to the report.

Trips to Discover named 14 other cities on the list, including: