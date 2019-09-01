Tampa Bay area businesses feeling impacts of fear from Dorian

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Dorian may not cause any physical damage to the Tampa Bay area, but businesses are still starting to feel the impacts of the fear the storm caused.

Labor Day weekend is usually big for tourism dollars along Florida’s beaches. It’s the unofficial end to summer – the time for one last beach trip. But this year, the beaches have fewer people crowding the sand.

“The beaches are clear with Hurricane Dorian quickly approaching – or now quickly going away. We thought we’d take advantage of the time,” said James Morrisette from Tampa.

It’s great for people looking to avoid the crowds, but those crowds are what bring artists to the pier at Clearwater Beach.

“I make art from recycled license plates. I get all my plates from scrap yards, junkyards and stuff like that,” says David “Debo” Herb, the owner and creator of License Plate Creations.

Herb and other vendors depend on tourists looking to buy one of a kind mementos and gifts.

“I have plenty of inventory to sell. I was hoping for a packed pier all night long, but as you can see it’s not as packed as we wished,” says Herb.

As Hurricane Dorian moves up the east coast, vendors are happy to see it go.

“Everybody cancels their vacation when a hurricane comes. What can you do,” Herb said.

