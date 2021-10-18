Tallest residential building on Florida’s Gulf Coast coming to St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Another big development is coming to downtown St. Petersburg—a new condo high-rise that’s expected to be the tallest residential building on the west coast of Florida.

The Residences at 400 Central will house over 300 condos with nine different floor plans. Some will be penthouses, others will be two-story condos. The building boasts views of Tampa Bay and the Gulf of Mexico, depending on which side of the building one lives on. There will even be a pool, putting green, bocce court, outdoor kitchen, dog walking area.

“The fact that people are relocating from the north. They’re coming from New York, from Chicago. The lifestyle is walkability, it’s urban feeling, it’s everything that they like. You don’t have to get in their car. You can just walk to all the restaurants. You can walk to the museums,” said Marijke White, the building’s director of sales.

With homes in high demand, the developer says they’re seeing a lot of interest from potential buyers and have started selling the condos in groups.

Although the building is expected to take years to construct, impacting foot traffic, business owners feel the new development could give their businesses a boost.

“Certainly there are going to be some challenges during construction in time. Parking might be an issue from time to time with us, but there’s going to be a lot of hundreds of mouths to feed as we have tons and tons of construction workers in the area,” said Phillip Ingram with Lonny’s Sandwiches.

“When we first came here, we were kind of the only people, so it’s really fun to see more and more businesses open to make the city really alive, and we welcome the change in growth,” Liz Cooper with the Florida Art Craft Gallery.

The Residences at 400 Central is expected to take about three years to complete. Residences are on sale starting at $800,000.