ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The 2023 St. Petersburg Tall Ships Festival kicked off Thursday, when a fleet of seven tall ships sailed into Tampa Bay.

The waterfront festival runs from March 30 to April 2 at the Bayboro Harbo in downtown St. Petersburg.

“This four-day dockside festival is a wonderful experience for families to enjoy live entertainment, historical exhibits, food, beverage and boarding these remarkable ships,” the festival’s website reads.

The festival features live music, photo ops, kids activities, “Ask the Captain” forums, and a festival marketplace. Attendees could get the chance to tour the ships or even ride along as they cruise across Tampa Bay.

You can read more about the festival on their website here.