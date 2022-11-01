TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater recreation centers are collecting extra Halloween candy for U.S. service members overseas.

The candy collection is through the “Our Troops Online” organization. Candy will be collected now through Nov. 7.

For every pound of candy donated, those who participate will get a small prize and earn a ticket for a chance to win one of the grand prizes.

Additional tickets can be earned for writing letters to the troops or donating items like ground coffee, toothpaste, razors, white tub socks or beef jerky.

“While we all have fun trick-or-treating with our families, we want to continue sharing that joy with those who can’t be here to experience the night with their families and the simple pleasure of sweets, ” said Recreation Center Manager David Wilson.

You can find a list of Clearwater recreation centers online.