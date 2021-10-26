‘Sweet Swap’: Clearwater recreation centers collecting Halloween candy for troops overseas

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater recreation centers are collecting Halloween candy from Nov. 1 to Nov. 7 to benefit U.S. service members overseas through the “Our Troops Online” organization.

County officials say every pound of candy donated earns participants one ticket for a chance to
win an “amazing prize.”

“While we all enjoy trick-or-treating, we want to continue sharing that joy with those who can’t be here to experience the night with their families and the simple pleasure of sweets, ” said Recreation Center Manager David Wilson.

Candy can be donated at the following times and locations:

  • Clearwater Beach Recreation Center
    • Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Saturday, 8 a.m. until noon
  • Countryside Recreation Center
    • Monday – Friday, 5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
    • Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • The Long Center
    • Monday – Thursday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5p.m.
  • Morningside Recreation Complex
    • Monday – Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Sunday, 1p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • North Greenwood Recreation Complex
    • Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Saturday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Ross Norton Recreation Complex
    • Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Saturday – Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

