‘Sweet Swap’: Clearwater recreation centers collecting Halloween candy for troops overseas

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater recreation centers are collecting Halloween candy from Nov. 1 to Nov. 7 to benefit U.S. service members overseas through the “Our Troops Online” organization.

County officials say every pound of candy donated earns participants one ticket for a chance to

win an “amazing prize.”

“While we all enjoy trick-or-treating, we want to continue sharing that joy with those who can’t be here to experience the night with their families and the simple pleasure of sweets, ” said Recreation Center Manager David Wilson.

Candy can be donated at the following times and locations: