‘Sweet Swap’: Clearwater recreation centers collecting Halloween candy for troops overseas

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater recreation centers are collecting Halloween candy from Nov. 1 to Nov. 7 to benefit U.S. service members overseas through the “Our Troops Online” organization.
County officials say every pound of candy donated earns participants one ticket for a chance to
win an “amazing prize.”
“While we all enjoy trick-or-treating, we want to continue sharing that joy with those who can’t be here to experience the night with their families and the simple pleasure of sweets, ” said Recreation Center Manager David Wilson.
Candy can be donated at the following times and locations:
- Clearwater Beach Recreation Center
- Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. until noon
- Countryside Recreation Center
- Monday – Friday, 5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Long Center
- Monday – Thursday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5p.m.
- Morningside Recreation Complex
- Monday – Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday, 1p.m. to 5 p.m.
- North Greenwood Recreation Complex
- Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Ross Norton Recreation Complex
- Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturday – Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.