‘Sweet Relief Fund’ in Largo sparks pay-it-forward movement nationwide

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – 8 On Your Side is following up to a story today we first brought you in May regarding a 93-year-old Largo man who created a contest to give away stimulus money in hopes of sparking a chain reaction around the country, and he did.

Since the story aired on May 7, Virgil Sweet says he has received more than 200 responses from 13 states around the country of people in need hoping to be the lucky winner.

Sweet could only pick one, he chose a single mother who is battling brain cancer and has two young boys, one of which has autism.

He said it was hard to choose one story because so many touched his heart, luckily, he doesn’t have to.

Since the story aired, Sweet says he has received more than $12,000 from people who wanted to help him in his effort to help others in need. He has since set up an LLC called the “Sweet Relief Fund.”

We’re also speaking with a St. Petersburg man who was touched by the act of kindness. He said he wanted to help but couldn’t afford to, so he got creative. This man began a fundraiser to donate to the “Sweet Relief Fund” to be able to participate in the “pay it forward” movement.

Click here to donate to the COVID-19 Sweet Relief Fund or to learn more about Sweet’s mission.

