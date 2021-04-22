SWAT team responds to man barricaded in room at Pinellas Park hotel

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Police say a SWAT team has responded to a hotel in Pinellas Park after a violent suspect barricaded himself inside a room.

The incident began when an officer stopped the man in a stolen vehicle at the parking lot of an area Sam’s Club. Police said the man drove off with the officer inside his truck and threw him from the vehicle. The officer suffered minor injuries.

The suspect continued driving then stopped at a Comfort Inn on Ulmerton Road and barricaded himself inside a room. He has been there for about six hours.

Police said a SWAT team has responded and evacuated rooms. No other injuries were immediately reported.

Police said the suspect is wanted for a number of violent crimes and theft.

This story is developing and will be updated.