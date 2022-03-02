SWAT standoff underway in Pinellas Park; gunshots, screams heard coming from home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities say a SWAT team has been called to an incident at a home in Pinellas Park.

Police went to the home, which is in the area of 45th Street North and 76th Avenue North, after someone called 911 and hung up the phone.

Upon their arrival, police heard gunshots and loud screams.

There is no word on any injuries, and it’s unclear if anyone is in custody.

Police said a SWAT team has responded and the situation is active. Residents are being told to stay away from the area.

This story is developing and will be updated.

