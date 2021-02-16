Suspect in custody accused of killing 4 in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A suspect accused of killing three people in St. Petersburg is in custody.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department shortly before 4 p.m. police were called to a home at 2968 Emerson Avenue South.

A woman claimed she had been shot and fled to a neighbors house. Upon arrival police learned that there were possibly other victims inside the house and the gunman could also be inside the house.

The gunman was also identified as a wanted suspect in another homicide.

Police evacuated the nearby homes and sent in the swat team who knocked down the front wall of the house in order to get to the victims and took Cornelius “Cornbread” Whitfield, 31 into custody.

Unfortunately inside the home, there were three adult victims found dead. A 2-year-old girl was found alive and unharmed.

Whitfield is the suspect in the homicide of Darren Barnes and a second man who is recovering from serious injuries on Feb. 2 at the Emerald Pointe Apartments in St. Petersburg.

St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway says multiple homicide charges are pending.