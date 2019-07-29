SWAT negotiating with armed subject in Pinellas Park home

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A SWAT team is working to resolve a situation involving an armed subject in Pinellas Park.

Pinellas Park police were called to a home on 100th Avenue North around 10:30 a.m. Monday about a subject barricaded inside with a firearm.

A SWAT callout was then initiated. Pinellas Park SWAT negotiators are now working to speak with the person inside the home.

Police do not believe anyone else is inside the home with the barricaded person.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.