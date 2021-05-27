Swastika, antisemitic message found painted on side of Holocaust museum in St. Pete

Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Detectives in St. Petersburg are investigating a hate crime after a swastika was found painted along with an antisemitic message on the side of the Florida Holocaust Museum.

St. Petersburg police say someone spray painted a swastika in black along with the message, “Jews are guilty.” Officers say they spotted the graffiti along the 1st Avenue South side of the museum around 4 a.m. while patrolling the area.

  (St. Pete Police Department photo)
According to police, city sanitation workers were called a few hours after the graffiti was found and painted over it.

Detectives are calling it hate graffiti and say they are actively investigating this as a hate crime. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at (727) 893-7780. You can also text a tip to TIP411 by including SPPD in your message.

The Florida Holocaust Museum is one of the largest Holocaust museums in the country.

