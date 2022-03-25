ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Fire and rescue are conducting clean up after they said a SUV hit a water main in St. Petersburg on Friday.

St. Petersburg fire and rescue said they got a call around 2 p.m. about a car hitting a water valve at the corner of 34th Street North and 24th Avenue North. There were no reported injuries.

The crash is being investigated.

St. Petersburg Water Resources worked on stopping the water, while fire inspectors went into nearby businesses to check if sprinkler systems were affected.

Drivers are warned to pay attention if driving through the intersection due to all of the water.