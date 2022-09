PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — A Palm Harbor man died early Saturday morning after being hit by an SUV, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 44-year-old man was walking in a travel lane of Alt 19 at 2:02 a.m. when he was hit by an SUV that was heading south.

The pedestrian died of his injuries at the scene of the crash. The SUV driver was not injured in the incident.

As of this report, it is not known why the man was walking in the travel lane.