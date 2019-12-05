SUV hits house in St. Petersburg after crash on interstate

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – It sounded like thunder!

A St. Petersburg man has some home repair to do, after a car left the nearby interstate, and slammed into his house.

Just before 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, a man driving a Nissan Armada on I-275 didn’t notice traffic slowing down.

He hit a car, lost control and crashed into the house.

Splinters of a neighbor’s fence are scattered in the backyard where the Armada crashed through it before it hit this house.

“I heard something noise like thunder or something like that. Went a boom! Like, I what wrong? “said homeowner, Kalinh Vorasaine.

Vorasine came outside to see the smashed up SUV, the injured driver, and the damage to his house.

“Second time like a boom! Like a, my house like a shake on that,” Vorasine said.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports the Nissan driven by 32-year-old Robert Kuzdale of Lutz, hit another car on the interstate, traveled on the shoulder, hit a Department of Transportation fence, then another fence before colliding with the house.

The homeowner’s son came to see the damage for himself, and make sure his dad was okay.

“It was ridiculous. He calls me at about 7 in the morning and I knew something was going on. And he just had this tremor in his voice and said a car just hit the house,” Vonghoth Vorasaine said.

Vorasaine tells 8 On Your Side, his dad was startled by the crash and has health issues.

“He said that he was just in the other room and heard a loud boom. As he described it, it sounded like thunder. I mean, he was terrified, almost had a heart attack” Vorasaine said.

The driver went to Bayfront Health with minor injuries thankfully, the home does not have any structural damage.