SUV crashes into rocks, water after veering off Courtney Campbell Causeway

Pinellas County

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – An SUV veered off the Courtney Campbell Causeway and nearly took a nosedive into the waters of Old Tampa Bay, Clearwater police said.

The incident, which happened Thursday morning, left the Chevy Tahoe on top of some rocks on the eastbound lanes of the bridge and partially in the water.

The driver was unharmed and traffic was not affected, “other than some visual slowdowns in the area,” police said.

The driver was cited for careless driving, according to police.

