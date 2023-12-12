BAY PINES, Fla. (WFLA) — A suspicious package was found at a Bay Pines hospital for veterans Tuesday morning.

A hospital spokesman said law enforcement was notified immediately after the package was found at the C.W. Bill Young Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center on Bay Pines Boulevard. The Tampa Police Department’s bomb squad and the FBI responded to the incident.

Patients and staff members who were nearby were relocated to a safe location. An all-clear was issued shortly before noon.

“Outpatient primary care and specialty care appointments in bldg. 100 are canceled through 1 p.m.,” a release from Bay Pines VA Healthcare System said. “Veterans who have appointments in bldgs. 22, 23, 111, the Lakeside Clinic (bldg. 102) and the Radiation Oncology Clinic (bldg. 107) have not been impacted by this incident.”

At this time, it is not known what was in the package, but a hospital spokesperson said there was no threat.