TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An alleged DUI driver was injured early Thursday morning when he crashed through an unoccupied home in Belleair Shore, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 4:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of Gulf Boulevard, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the vehicle went through a retaining wall and into the home.

The driver was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said he is facing multiple charges.