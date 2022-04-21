TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A suspected drunken driver landed behind bars Tuesday after he drove around Clearwater, got lost and called 911, police said.

According to an affidavit, Clearwater police received a call around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday morning from Rowel Aceron Rosal, who said he had been drinking and drove to a location he was unfamiliar with.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Sands Drive and found Rosal in the driver’s seat of his vehicle. The engine was still running, according to the report.

Police said Rosal’s eyes were “bloodshot” and “glassy” and he was swaying back and forth. He performed poorly on all field sobriety tests, the affidavit said.

His blood alcohol content (BAC) was 0.150%, and later 0.141% BAC, according to the report.

Rosal was arrested on two counts of driving under the influence and booked into a Pinellas County Jail. He has since been released.