PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A suspected drunk boater was arrested Tuesday after authorities caught him speeding through a busy swim area mere feet from the shores of Madeira Beach.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office aviation unit responded after a caller reported a fishing vessel with its operator “unconscious and slumped over” at the helm.

Moments after the helicopter spotted the vessel, it entered a swimming area with dozens of people in the water.

A closer inspection of the speeding vessel revealed what appeared to be an unresponsive passenger lying on the deck. Marine deputies stopped the boater and noted he was conscious but “physically disoriented and confused.”

They also noted he had bloodshot and glassy eyes.

When the officer asked the boater how much he had to drink, the boater responded, “We don’t have no alcohol,” to which the officer pointed out an empty beer can on the deck.

Back on land, deputies said the driver of the boat performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was arrested for one count of boating under the influence.

“Thanks to the quick actions of all deputies involved, there were no injuries,” the sheriff’s office said. “The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is committed to reducing deaths, injuries, and property damage associated with the impaired operation of vessels.”