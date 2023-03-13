ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) —A Pinellas County deputy is continuing to recover after he was shot by a suspect Sunday evening, according to authorities.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said at about 6:52 p.m., deputies responded to a reported vehicle burglary in the area of 60 Avenue North.

They then spotted the suspect, 23-year-old Zion Bostick, at a church on 62nd Avenue North before he fled through the woods behind the building, according to police.

Authorities said Sgt. Jacob Viano, 49; K9 Corporal Matthew Aitken, 40; and his K9 “Taco” tracked the suspect into a neighborhood.

Aitken spotted Bostick trying to hide behind a house and tried to issue orders to the suspect. It was at this point that Bostick fired his gun at Aitken, who was shot three times, according to Chief Anthony Holloway

“The suspect was waiting for them,” Holloway said to reporters Sunday night. “As the handler and the K-9 cleared the building, that’s when the suspect shot at the deputy, striking him several times.”

Police said Bostick then turned his gun on Viano, who saw Aitken get shot. However, he was able to duck out of the suspect’s gunfire and fire back, killing Bostick at the scene.

A witness said officers arrived at the scene shortly after the shooting.

“All of a sudden we heard eight or nine gunshots,” Mark Burke said. “Then all of a sudden the cops where flying everywhere, they were coming from everywhere.”

The suspect’s handgun. (Credit: Pinellas Co. Sheriff’s Office)





Aitken was taken to Bayfront Health where his condition is said to be improving as of Monday morning. Viano was uninjured and is on administrative leave pending an investigation into the situation.

Authorities said Bostick had “an extensive criminal history.” Further investigation found that aside from the gun he used to shoot Aitken, Bostick also had a handgun in his right pocket that was stolen out of Manatee County.

Chief Anthony Holloway and Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri will hold a press conference on the shooting at 1 p.m. Monday. We will stream it live here.