ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A suspect who was wanted in connection with an early-October shooting in Downtown St. Petersburg that left seven people injured turned himself in on Tuesday, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Deronke Rashad Barron, 20, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, discharging a firearm in public and improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon, police said.

According to the police department, on Oct. 7, around 12:45 a.m., Barron and a group of men got into a physical altercation on the sidewalk on 3rd Street North near Central Avenue in St. Pete.

Barron allegedly fired a gun into a crowd of people during the fight.

Three men suffered non-life-threatening injuries to their legs in the shooting. Two men and two women also suffered other minor injuries as a result.