Suspect shoots, kills man after argument over parking spot in Clearwater, police say

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A man died after an argument with another man over a parking spot in Clearwater Saturday night, the police department said.
Police said a verbal dispute took place between Derek Omasta, 32, and Deshon Powers, 26, at 1133 Grove St. around 11 p.m. Police said the dispute over a parking spot escalated when Powers retrieved a gun from inside a house and shot Omasta.
Omasta died shortly after being transported to Morton Plant Hospital.
Powers is charged with first-degree murder and was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.
