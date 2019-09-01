Breaking News
Suspect shoots, kills man after argument over parking spot in Clearwater, police say

Pinellas County

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A man died after an argument with another man over a parking spot in Clearwater Saturday night, the police department said.

Police said a verbal dispute took place between Derek Omasta, 32, and Deshon Powers, 26, at 1133 Grove St. around 11 p.m. Police said the dispute over a parking spot escalated when Powers retrieved a gun from inside a house and shot Omasta.

Omasta died shortly after being transported to Morton Plant Hospital.

Powers is charged with first-degree murder and was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

