PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas Park police announced Monday that a suspect in a robbery at a Truist Bank last Friday has been found dead.

The Pinellas Park Police Department said the death was discovered as Largo police investigated a suicide Saturday.

The deceased suspect was identified as Chris Fabrizio, 56.

Officers said that Fabrizio allegedly robbed the Truist Bank on 49th Street North after passing a note to a bank teller, implying he had a weapon. However, no weapon was shown, and the staff refused to hand over any money.

Pinellas Park police said with the suspect’s death, the case is now closed.