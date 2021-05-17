Suspect in crash that killed Pinellas deputy in court Monday

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The man accused of killing a Pinellas County deputy in February was in court via video Monday morning.

Robert Holzaepfel is accused of driving drunk and killing Deputy Michael Magli on Feb. 17.

During a felony pre-trial hearing, the defense stated they’ve received close to 1,500 pages of discovery over the past few weeks, and there are 150 people on the state’s witness list which doesn’t include the electronic photos and data discovery that’s been produced, so there’s a huge amount of material that they have to begin to grapple with in order to defend the case.

The defense asked the judge to reset the hearing 60 to 90 days. The judge ordered they come back Aug. 2.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old Holzaepfel was being chased by deputies in the area of East Lake Road and Forelock Road when he lost control of his truck and hit Deputy Magli, who was in a median retrieving and deploying stop sticks. The collision pinned Magli under his cruiser, killing him.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri says Deputy Magli was the first deputy to be killed in the line of duty in the agency’s 109-year history.

Gualtieri said Holzaepfel has 16 prior felonies, and was on probation, driving with a suspended license at the time of the crash.

He is now charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, DUI manslaughter, felony driving while license suspended or revoked and murder in the third degree.