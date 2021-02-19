Suspect in crash that killed Pinellas deputy had BAC level of .230, sheriff’s office says

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The driver accused of hitting and killing a Pinellas County deputy had a blood alcohol content level nearly three times the legal limit at the time of the crash, according to deputies.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Friday 33-year-old Robert Allen Holzaepfel‘s BAC level was 0.230 when he hit and killed 30-year-old Deputy Michael Magli. The BAC legal limit in the United States is 0.08 percent.

Detectives are also asking for the community’s help with finding anyone with damage to their car as a result of the crash, which took place on East Lake Road just north of Forelock Road or at Keystone Road and Woodfield Boulevard on Wednesday.

The crashes would have happened between 4:15 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

Additionally, investigators are looking for any videos that may have been taken via a dash camera or any other methods.

If you have any information, please call Detective Syers at 727-582-6215 or by e-mail at

jsyersjr@pcsonet.com as soon as possible.