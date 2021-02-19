LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Suspect in crash that killed Pinellas deputy had BAC level of .230, sheriff’s office says

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Florida Department of Corrections

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The driver accused of hitting and killing a Pinellas County deputy had a blood alcohol content level nearly three times the legal limit at the time of the crash, according to deputies.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Friday 33-year-old Robert Allen Holzaepfel‘s BAC level was 0.230 when he hit and killed 30-year-old Deputy Michael Magli. The BAC legal limit in the United States is 0.08 percent.

Detectives are also asking for the community’s help with finding anyone with damage to their car as a result of the crash, which took place on East Lake Road just north of Forelock Road or at Keystone Road and Woodfield Boulevard on Wednesday.

The crashes would have happened between 4:15 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

Additionally, investigators are looking for any videos that may have been taken via a dash camera or any other methods.

If you have any information, please call Detective Syers at 727-582-6215 or by e-mail at
jsyersjr@pcsonet.com as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss