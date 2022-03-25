CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A week after his arrest, Blair Houston is speaking out.

Houston was captured on camera ramming his boat into another one in the bay next to Clearwater Beach but he tells 8 On Your Side that he is the victim.

The arrest affidavit says Houston on March 16 ‘forcefully jumped onto the victim’s boat without concent from the occupants and battered the victim.’ The video only showed the boats clashing, it did not capture the boarding or assault.

Houston claims he was chasing the men, because they had been staying on one of his boats moored in the bay and had trashed it. He wanted them to come back and clean up their mess.

“They’re trying to escape. Right? Theyr’e running away.” said Houston. “So I just wanted to get up along side of them and the little kid is popping out his cell phone and filming me.”

When police arrived, Houston believes officers convinced the men to turn on him, to save themselves a trip to jail.

“Somebody’s going to jail, you know how they do it? Somebody’s going to go to jail,” said Houston. “I know the cops and it’s going to be you guys, or it’s going to be someone else.”

Police arrested Houston and charged him with battery and burglary. He says he’s never been arrested before.

Following the incident, Clearwater Police Chief Daniel Slaughter chimed in, saying the boats mooring in the bay is becoming a huge problem for other boaters as well as people who own property on the adjacent Island Estates.

“Vessels that are unsafe, anchored in a way that they break free with great frequency and crash into other people’s docks and other people’s docks. It’s a great safety issue. “

David Albritton is a city councilman and lives in Island Estates. He’s fielded complaints from his neighbors and has experienced some of the issues for himself.

“More than one time, we’ve had boats come up this, my canal here and run into my dock and my neighbors have had boats run into their docks,” said Councilman Albritton. “And I’m not talking about little boats. These are big 50 foot house boats.”

He adds, if those who are living aboard the boats are following the rules, he has no issues. But he questions whether they are.

“The whole issue is, are they following the rules? Are they not dumping, I never see any boats going out there to clean out the bilges and the sewer tanks,” said Councilman Albritton. “So I hope they’re not dumping right in the bay out here. “