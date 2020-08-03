Suspect in bandanna, straw hat robs bank in Pinellas County

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives are looking for the public’s help finding a bank robbery suspect in unincorporated Seminole.
According to detectives with the robbery/homicide unit of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect entered the First Citizens Bank, located at 13700 Park Blvd.
Investigators said, while inside the bank, the suspect pointed a hand gun at the teller and demanded money.
The money was loaded into a bag and the suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The robber was wearing a long sleeve button-up shirt and dark pants. The suspect had a black bandanna on his head covered by a straw hat and was wearing a black face mask.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Nicole Thompson at 727-582-6200 or by email at nthompson@pcsonet.com.
