Suspect in bandanna, straw hat robs bank in Pinellas County

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives are looking for the public’s help finding a bank robbery suspect in unincorporated Seminole.

According to detectives with the robbery/homicide unit of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect entered the First Citizens Bank, located at 13700 Park Blvd.

Investigators said, while inside the bank, the suspect pointed a hand gun at the teller and demanded money.

(Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)

The money was loaded into a bag and the suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The robber was wearing a long sleeve button-up shirt and dark pants. The suspect had a black bandanna on his head covered by a straw hat and was wearing a black face mask.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Nicole Thompson at 727-582-6200 or by email at nthompson@pcsonet.com.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss