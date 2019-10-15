Suspect identified in St.Pete shooting, police searching for suspect

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Police Department needs your help locating a man wanted for a homicide that took place Saturday afternoon.

Detectives say, Ajani Welch, 22, is wanted for the first-degree murder of Artez Davis.

Davis was walking in an alley near 18th Avenue South and 47th Street on Saturday afternoon, when Welch fired the shots that killed Davis, and fled in a dark blue/grey Toyota.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-873-8477. If the information you provide leads to an arrest you may be eligible to receive a reward up to $3,000.

