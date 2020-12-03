Suspect dead, officer recovering after shootout in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A 20-year-old suspect is dead and a police officer is recovering in the hospital after a shootout Wednesday afternoon in St. Petersburg.

The incident began at the Food Max convenience store on 18th Avenue South.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said police were trying to arrest Dominique Harris, 20, on child abuse charges after he allegedly slammed a 15-year-old boy to the ground during an altercation on a basketball court in October.

Gualtieri said Harris refused to cooperate with police when tried to get in his car and take him into custody. The sheriff said he took off and hit two police vehicles and a concrete pole, then began firing a handgun at detectives, hitting one of them in the lower torso.

The detective was taken to a local hospital and underwent surgery. He is currently in stable condition.

Another officer suffered a minor leg injury during the incident and was released from the hospital.

The Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force is investigating the incident. The officers involved in this shooting will be placed on paid administrative leave.

