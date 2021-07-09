Suspect charged with attempted murder after attacking man while he pumped gas, deputies say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County detectives have arrested a man after he attacked a man in a gas station parking lot.

According to deputies, Zachary Pierson, 29, attacked 50-year-old James Lambert at the BP gas station located at 8289 Park Boulevard in Seminole while attempting to pump gas into his vehicle.

While Lambert was facing the gas pump, Pierson approached him from behind and struck him with an object. Lambert fell to the ground and Pierson struck him numerous times.

Detectives say as Lambert fled the location, Pierson broke the tail light of Lambert’s vehicle and also damaged Lambert’s cellphone, which had fallen to the ground during the attack.

Lambert was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries including multiple skull fractures, a brain bleed, a shattered jaw and a bruised lung.

According to deputies both Lambert and Pierson did know each other.

Pierson was charged with one count of attempted murder and felony criminal mischief.