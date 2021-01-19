Suspect charged in 2019 St. Petersburg murder

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

St. Petersburg Police Department

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police have charged a man with first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of 24-year-old Jason Carr in 2019.

Police say, Vernon Frith, 34, admitted to killing Carr on Dec. 9 outside of Carr’s workplace and spoke of other details that were unknown to the public, in a recording obtained by police.

Carr’s mother told 8 On Your Side in 2019 that she had just dropped her son off at work that day, and minutes later found out he was shot.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss