Suspect charged in 2019 St. Petersburg murder

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police have charged a man with first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of 24-year-old Jason Carr in 2019.

Police say, Vernon Frith, 34, admitted to killing Carr on Dec. 9 outside of Carr’s workplace and spoke of other details that were unknown to the public, in a recording obtained by police.

Carr’s mother told 8 On Your Side in 2019 that she had just dropped her son off at work that day, and minutes later found out he was shot.

This investigation is still ongoing.