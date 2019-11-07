Suspect arrested in St. Pete alleyway fatal shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police have arrested the suspect wanted for homicide following a fatal alleyway shooting on Oct. 12.

Police arrested and charged 22-year-old Ajani Welch with the first-degree murder of 23-year-old Artez Davis.





Davis was walking in an alleyway near 18th Avenue South and 47th Street when Welch fired the shots that killed Davis, according to police.

A Crimestoppers tip led to the arrest in Hillsborough County Wednesday night. Welch is being transferred to Pinellas County.

