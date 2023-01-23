Aerial of where Jamie Hobdy’s body was found (WFLA image)

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police have arrested a suspect in a murder involving a body that was found in a retention pond off Gandy Boulevard.

Amjad Namrouti, 28, was charged in the murder of Jamie Hobdy, 42, who was found dead over a month ago.

On Dec. 9, 2022, officers began searching for Hobdy after a family member reported him missing.

Evidence found during their investigation led officers to the area near 2007 Gandy Boulevard. On Dec. 12, a dive team with St. Petersburg Fire Rescue found Hobdy’s body in a retention pond.

When the body was first discovered, the gender, race, or age of the body was not known, but thanks to a “distinguishing tattoo,” officers were able to identify Hobdy as the victim.

Further investigation found that Namrouti and Hobdy allegedly had an altercation on Dec. 5, 2022, over illegal drugs that ended in the 42-year-old’s death.

After officers obtained a warrant for Namrouti’s arrest, Pasco County deputies arrested the suspect on Jan. 20. He now awaits extradition back to Pinellas County on a first-degree murder charge.