OLDSMAR, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County deputies arrested a man who they said beat a man to death with a metal baseball bat Friday.

Deputies arrived at a home on Timber Bay Circle West in Oldsmar at around 2:30 p.m. after learning of a man being attacked with a bat.

There, they found the body of Bryan Merriam, 52, of Oldsmar lying face down with visible head trauma, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Ramon Hernandez, 50, of Oldsmar went to Merriam’s home while looking for his girlfriend, who he thought was hiding there. Hernandez was said to have brought the bat with him after leaving his vehicle.

While at Merriam’s home, Hernandez allegedly hit the victim in the back of the head with the baseball bat and continued to strike him several times after Merriam fell to the ground, detectives said.

Ramon Hernandez, 50, of Oldsmar (Credit: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)

Detectives said Hernandez fled the scene after the attack.

An hour after deputies arrived at the scene, Hernandez turned himself in at the Pinellas County Justice Center on 49th Street North.

During an interview with detectives, Hernandez admitted to hitting Merriam the first time in self-defense. However, he said he continued to beat the victim’s head with the bat out of anger, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hernandez was charged with first-degree murder for Merriam’s death.