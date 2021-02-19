Suspect accused of killing Pinellas deputy no stranger to law enforcement

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – The man accused of killing Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputy earlier this week is no stranger to law enforcement.

8 On Your Side looked into the background of Robert Holzaepfel who has an arrest history in Pinellas, Manatee, and Sarasota Counties. A majority of the previous arrest records come from Manatee County.

After looking through records, 8 On Your Side found that many of his previous felonies deal with theft and dealing stolen property. He was also charged with driving under the influence and driving with a license suspended or revoked back in 2014.

8 On Your Side spoke with attorney Roger Futerman, who is not associated with any of the cases, and he explains how Holzaepfel was able to be about with several prior felonies.

“To answer everyone’s question, it’s that he probably had low level felonies, he may have done some time but then he got out. Cases like this, what he is currently facing, you may not get out from,” said Attorney Roger Futerman.

Right now, Holzaepfel is facing DUI manslaughter and first-degree murder charges among others following the deadly crash that killed Deputy Michael Magli.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said detectives determined his blood alcohol content level was .230, nearly three times the legal limit.