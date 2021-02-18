Suspect accused of killing family members remains in jail on no bond

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – The man accused of killing three of his family members in St. Petersburg will remain behind bars.

31-year-old Cornelius “Cornbread” Whitfield made his first appearance before a judge Thursday afternoon. The judge decided the Whitfield will be held on no bond.

Whitfield was arrested Tuesday evening after St. Petersburg police said he killed his uncle, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Now, friends of other Whitfield family members are coming together to help the family during this tragic time. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Whitfield Family and Regiss Whitfield.

“He talked about his family all the time, like all the time,” said Carrie Carty, friend of Regiss Whitfield.

Carrie and Scott Carty know of the Whitfield Family from Regiss Whitfield, who worked with Scott Carty for more than 10 years.

“For our friend Regiss, it was his mother’s house and it was his mother and grandmother,” Carty said.

They are hoping the community and friends and co-workers of Regiss Whitfield will come together to help out the family during this difficult time.

“So this is what we can do to help Regiss, the family, and the community,” Carty said.