Super-fan twin sisters cheer on the Rays at St. Pete Pier World Series watch parties

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Elizabeth and Christina Cadicamo are better known on social media as the “Rays Twins.”

“We love the Rays,” Elizabeth said. “We’re all diehards.”

When News Channel 8’s Justin Schecker met the sisters Sunday night on the St. Pete Pier, they were still in a state of euphoria after the Rays thrilling walk-off Game 4 win.

“Oh my gosh, we stayed until the very ending like that was the best thing that I ever witnessed as a rays fan and we’ve been rays fans since the beginning,” Elizabeth said.

Along with their friend and fellow diehard Rays fan Page Blazer, they consider themselves the “good luck triplets.”

“We’re season ticket holders and we didn’t get to go this year cause of the virus so we’re here to celebrate the Rays in the World Series and hopefully we’ll win the World Series,” Blazer said.

The Cadicamo sisters had their own cardboard cut-outs in the stands at Tropicana Field for Rays home games during the pandemic shortened season. But they’re not just passionate about their baseball team.

“We call it “Champa Bay,” Elizabeth told News Channel 8. “This is like the year for Tampa Bay sports. It was just amazing the Lighting won and I feel like the Rays are following their lead.”

Elizabeth and Christina Cadicamo

Elizabeth and Christina Cadicamo

“The Rowdies too,” Blazer added, “the Rowdies are in the finals.”

While the “triplets” would rather be at the Trop for these World Series games, they said they are enjoying the atmosphere at the socially-distanced watch parties on the new pier.

“Yes, anything’s possible,” Blazer said. “We are going to do it, we’re gonna win.”

“You can never count these Rays out,” Elizabeth added.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: