TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The southbound lanes on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge have reopened after a deadly crash shut the lanes down for about eight hours.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The southbound lanes were back open at mile marker 13 just after 6:30 a.m.

Video from Eagle 8 HD showed two cars being towed away from the scene around 6:20 a.m.

News Channel 8 is working to learn more details about the crash.