TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sunshine Skyway Bridge is lit up in support of Israel for the remainder of the week, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The bridge will be lit up in blue and white.

“The terrorist attacks carried out on Israel over the past few days are horrific and as Americans and as Floridians, we stand with the people of Israel in this trying time,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a statement. “As I previously directed the Department of Management Services to light the Historic Capitol, I’ve directed FDOT to light the Sunshine Skyway Bridge blue and white to show our support for Israel.”

President Joe Biden confirmed on Tuesday that Americans are among those held hostage by Hamas, and at least 14 Americans have died in the attacks.

Biden called the attacks “evil.”