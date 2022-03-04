Live: Sunshine Skyway Bridge lights up in colors of Ukrainian flag

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sunshine Skyway Bridge will be lit up blue and yellow in support of Ukraine for the next week starting Friday night, according to a representative with the Florida Department of Transportation.

Cities across the country lit up in the colors of the Ukrainian flag Friday in an effort to show support. Among them were the Old City Hall and downtown bridges of the City of Tampa.

State transportation officials made the decision to ceremonially light the four-lane, cable-stayed bridge after receiving letters from commissions in Hillsborough, Manatee and Pinellas encouraging the support of Ukraine as Russia invades the country.

Representative Charlie Crist called on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis last week to light the Sunshine Skyway Bridge blue and yellow in support of Ukraine.

“Following the unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine, Floridians of all backgrounds stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and have raised their voices in outrage over the atrocities committed by the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin,” Crist said.

He added, “now is the time for [DeSantis] to show where he – and Florida – stands,” Crist added. “May its glow cast across the world to the resilient people of Ukraine, and light their way to victory and peace.”

The bridge gets lit up in various colors for certain holidays and special tributes.